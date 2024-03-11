Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results

Results on Sunday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed)

Men

3rd rd

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x11) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x18) 6-3, 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x20) 7-5, 6-0

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 6-2, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x31) 6-2, 6-3

Women

3rd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Linda Noskova (CZE x26) 6-4, 6-0

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Madison Keys (USA x28) 6-4, 6-1

