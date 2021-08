Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati results - collated

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid