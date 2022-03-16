Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update

Indian Wells, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :results on Tuesday in the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters hardcourt tennis tournament (x-denotes seeded player, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Men Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA x30) 6-4, 7-5 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 Taylor Fritz (USA x20) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/2) Alex De Minaur (AUS x29) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 Hubert Hurkacz (POL x11) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 John Isner (USA x23) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x14) 7-5, 6-3 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x33) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x31) 6-3, 6-4 Women Simona Halep (ROM x24) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x26) 6-1, 6-4 Petra Martic (CRO) bt Liudmila Samsonova (x28) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 Iga Swiatek (POL x3) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x15) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Madison Keys (USA x25) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-1, 6-4 Paula Badosa (ESP x5) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x18) 6-4, 6-4Maria Sakkari (GRE x6) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 4-1 retiredElena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI x31) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.