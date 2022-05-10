UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 10, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

Results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice):

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Men 1st rd John Isner (USA) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 6-4, 6-3 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-3, 6-4 Cameron Norrie (GBR x9) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-4, 6-4 Sebastin Bez (ARG) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2 Women 1st rd Jessica Pegula (USA x13) bt Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 Madison Brengle (USA) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-4, 6-3 Ekaterina Alexandrova bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-1, 6-2 Jil Teichmann (SUI) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3, 6-2Elena Rybakina (KAZ) bt Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 7-6 (7/0)Lauren Davis (USA) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x11) 6-2, 6-3

