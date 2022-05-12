UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open Results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

Results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice):

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Men 3rd rd Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 Alexander Zverev (GER x2) bt Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) Women 3rd rd Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-4, 6-4Aryna Sabalenka (x3) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x13) 6-1, 6-4Jil Teichmann (SUI) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5

