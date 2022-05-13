Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

Results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Friday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice):

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Friday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Men Quarter-finals Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x10) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 Alexander Zverev (GER x2) bt Christian Garn (CHI) 7-5, 6-2 Women Quarter-finalsIga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 7-6 (7/2), 6-0Aryna Sabalenka (x3) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2