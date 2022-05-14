- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2022 | 06:54 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :result from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice):
Recent Stories
Commissioner reviews city traffic management system
Lavrov Says Moscow's Rapprochement With Major Developing Economies Inevitable
Sherpao terms Imran's narrative misleading to divert attention from dismal perfo ..
DC inspect relief activities in remote areas of Cholistan
Farewell ceremony for 2 DIGs held
Finland's Ruling Social Democratic Party Supports NATO Membership
More Stories From Sports
-
22 motorcyclists from Malaysia start rally towards KP's tourist destinations2 hours ago
-
Zarco reclaims Le Mans MotoGP track record2 hours ago
-
Pakistan team to feature in Baseball Classic Qualifiers 20223 hours ago
-
Historical Chilimjusht festival in all three valleys of Kalash kicks off4 hours ago
-
China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host due to pandemic5 hours ago
-
Conditioning camp at NHPC from Sunday6 hours ago
-
2023 AFC Asia Cup to be relocated from China6 hours ago
-
77 per cent increase in home international series rights7 hours ago
-
Conditioning camp NHPC to start by tomorrow7 hours ago
-
Cricket Conditioning camp at NHPC from Sunday7 hours ago
-
Myanmar's gaming stars face barriers in tough eSports journey8 hours ago
-
Golf: Byron Nelson tournament scores10 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.