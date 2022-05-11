Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results -- 1st update

UrduPoint.com

Results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Wednesday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice):

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Wednesday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Men 2nd rd Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) bt John Isner (USA) 6-3, 6-1 Alexander Zverev (GER x2) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 Women 2nd rd Jil Teichmann (SUI) bt Karolna Plskov (CZE x6) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Petra Martic (CRO) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x5) 6-2, 6-3 Aryna Sabalenka (x3) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-2, 6-0Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x12) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1Elena Rybakina (KAZ) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-4, 6-3

