Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Men Quarter-finalsNovak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x12) 6-3, 6-4Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x7) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

