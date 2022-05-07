Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Madrid, May 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Men Quarter-finalsNovak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x12) 6-3, 6-4Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x7) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3