Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open Results - Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 25, 2025 | 08:32 PM
Results on Monday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player)
Women
4th Round
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA x14) 6-4, 6-4
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x9) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)
Magda Linette (POL) bt Cori Gauff (USA x3) 6-4, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x6) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA x17) 6-1, 6-3
Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x23) 6-2, 6-3
Alexandra Eala (PHI) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x10) retired
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) Elina Svitolina (UKR x22) 7-6 (7/5) 6-3
Men
3rd round
Alexander Zverev (GER x1) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5, 6-4
Arthur Fils (FRA x17) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) 7-6 (13/11), 5-7, 6-2
Tomas Machac (CZE x20) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3
Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-4, 6-4
Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x27) 7-5, 6-3
Adam Walton (AUS) bt Coleman Wong (HKG) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 6-4
Alex de Minaur (AUS x10) bt Joao Fonseca (BRA) 5-7, 7-5, 6-3
Matteo Berrettini (ITA x29) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-4, 6-4
