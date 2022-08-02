UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP/WTA Washington Open Results - 2nd Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Washington Open results - 2nd update

Washington, Aug 2(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :results from Monday's first day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd J.J.

Wolf (USA) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-2, 6-3 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Wu Tung-Lin (TWN) 3-3, retired Kyle Edmund (GBR) bt Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) Dominik Koepfer (GER) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Borna Gojo (CRO) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 Denis Kudla (USA) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-1 Women 1st rd Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6-2, 6-2 Daria Saville (AUS) bt Mirjam Björklund (SWE) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) Simona Halep (ROM x3) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-3, 7-5Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-4, 6-3Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY x7) 6-4, 6-1.

Related Topics

USA Russia Washington Belarus Women From Andy Murray Kyle Edmund

Recent Stories

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

8 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

8 hours ago
 Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nucle ..

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

8 hours ago
 Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in ..

Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest

8 hours ago
 PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilaw ..

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

9 hours ago
 11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch vil ..

11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch village

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.