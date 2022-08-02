Tennis: ATP/WTA Washington Open results - 2nd update

Washington, Aug 2(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :results from Monday's first day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd J.J.

Wolf (USA) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-2, 6-3 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Wu Tung-Lin (TWN) 3-3, retired Kyle Edmund (GBR) bt Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) Dominik Koepfer (GER) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Borna Gojo (CRO) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 Denis Kudla (USA) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-1 Women 1st rd Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6-2, 6-2 Daria Saville (AUS) bt Mirjam Björklund (SWE) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) Simona Halep (ROM x3) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-3, 7-5Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-4, 6-3Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY x7) 6-4, 6-1.