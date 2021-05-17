Tennis Australia plans for Australia Open 2022 despite fear over border lockdown

Tennis Australia is planning for the Australian Open 2022 for January and looks forward to having Melbourne continue to be the host city

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) --:Tennis Australia is planning for the Australian Open 2022 for January and looks forward to having Melbourne continue to be the host city.

Australia's top tennis body made the remarks in a statement on Monday after reports saying the tournament would be forced offshore due to the Federal government's budget prediction that international borders will stay closed until mid-2022.

"Tennis Australia ran Australian Open 2021 successfully in the middle of a pandemic. We are planning Australian Open 2022 for January and we look forward to having Melbourne again play host to the best players in the world.

We continue to work with the government on the best and safest environment for both fans and players," the statement said.

The tournament's director Craig Tiley also refuted the report and expressed optimism over the Grand Slam.

"We gonna be here in Melbourne. We gonna make it work. It's going to be in January," Tiley said at a SportNXT launch on Monday morning.

He said they will work with the Victorian and federal governments to find a way to get the players here and find a way to manage the quarantine.