Results from Day 12 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :results from Day 12 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday: Women's doubles Final Elise Mertens (BEL) / Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) / Katerina Siniakova (CZE x3) 6-2, 6-3