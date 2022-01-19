Tennis: Australian Open Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2022 | 08:20 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :results from Day 3 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Wednesday: Men's singles 2nd round Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x25) bt Oscar Otte (GER) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 Women's singles 2nd round Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Nuria Brancaccio (ITA) 6-1, 6-1 Camila Giorgi (ITA x30) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) Victoria Azarenka (BLR x24) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-1, 6-2 Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-3, 5-7, 5-1 retMarta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Sara Sorribes (ESP x32) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3Paula Badosa (ESP x8) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-0, 6-3.