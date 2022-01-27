- Home
Tennis: Australian Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :results from Day 11 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Thursday: Women's singlesSemi-finalsAshleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Madison Keys (USA) 6-1, 6-3.
