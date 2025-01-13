Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Tennis: Australian Open results

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) results on day two of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Alex Michelsen (USA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x11) 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x23) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)

Women's singles

1st round

Magdalena Frech (POL x23) bt Polina Kudermetova (RUS) 6-4, 6-4

Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Magda Linette (POL) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10/8)

Diana Shnaider (RUS x12) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 6-3

Jodie Burrage (GBR) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x25) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 6-4

Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-4, 6-4

Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

