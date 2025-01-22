Tennis: Australian Open Results
Results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding)
Results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Women's singles
Quarter-finals
Madison Keys (USA x19) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x28) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
