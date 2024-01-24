Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding)
Men's singles
Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Women's singles
Quarter-finals
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4
