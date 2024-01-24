Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4

Related Topics

Melbourne Women Australian Open Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

17 minutes ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

17 minutes ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

35 minutes ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

43 minutes ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

43 minutes ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

43 minutes ago
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

43 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

45 minutes ago
 All citizens are equal before law regardless of th ..

All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..

45 minutes ago
 Indian forces harassing people on security pretext ..

Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK

45 minutes ago
 Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in ci ..

Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case

45 minutes ago
 Women empowerment imperative for country's progres ..

Women empowerment imperative for country's progress, prosperity: President

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports