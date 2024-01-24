Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4