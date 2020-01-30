Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Results on day 11 of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day 11 of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finals WomenSofia Kenin (USA x14) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) 7-6 (8/6), 7-5Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Simona Halep (ROM x4) 7-6 (10/8), 7-5