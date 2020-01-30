UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Results on day 11 of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day 11 of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finals WomenSofia Kenin (USA x14) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) 7-6 (8/6), 7-5Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Simona Halep (ROM x4) 7-6 (10/8), 7-5

Related Topics

USA Melbourne Australian Open

Recent Stories

Nintendo logs nine-month profit leap, upgrades ann ..

4 minutes ago

Moonstruck: Japan billionaire cancels hunt for lun ..

11 seconds ago

Flash floods kill nine in Indonesia

12 seconds ago

Royal Dutch Shell says annual net profit slides 32 ..

5 minutes ago

6.780 Kg contraband seized, 14 arrested in Sargodh ..

14 seconds ago

Unseeded Muguruza beats Halep to reach Australian ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.