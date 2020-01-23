Tennis: Australian Open results - 5th update

Results on day four of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :results on day four of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Men's singles 2nd rd Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Federico Del Bonis (ARG) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x27) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 Nick Kyrgios (AUS x23) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8) Gael Monfils (FRA x10) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4, 7-5 Ernests Gulbis (LAT) bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 Taylor Fritz (USA x29) bt Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4-6, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2 Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-2 Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 John Isner (USA x19) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 Stan Wawrinka (SUI x15) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 David Goffin (BEL x11) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-3 Andrey Rublev (RUS x17) bt Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x26) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-4 Alexander Zverev (GER x7) bt Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 7-5 Women's singles 2nd round Belinda Bencic (SUI x6) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 7-5, 7-5 Anett Kontaveit (EST x28) bt Sara Sorribes (ESP) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 Donna Vekic (CRO x19) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-4, 6-2 Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Carla Suarez (ESP) 6-3, 7-5 Elise Mertens (BEL x16) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 6-3, 6-0 Catherine Bellis (USA) bt Karolina Muchova (CZE x20) 6-4, 6-4 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Danielle Collins (USA x26) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 Simona Halep (ROU x4) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-2, 6-4 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Zarina Diyas (KAZ) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Kiki Bertens (NED x9) bt Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3, 7-5 Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 6-3, 6-1 Angelique Kerber (GER x17) bt Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3, 6-2 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x30) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-3, 6-3afp