Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Collated results from Day 8 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Monday: Men's singles 4th rd Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x24) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 0-0 retired Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x9) walkover Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x16) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Women's singles 4th rd Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3, 6-4 Karolina Muchova (CZE x25) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x18) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 Jennifer Brady (USA x22) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x28) 6-1, 7-5Jessica Pegula (USA) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3afp