Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Collated results from Day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Collated results from Day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday: Men's singles Semi-finals Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Women's singles Semi-finalsJennifer Brady (USA x22) bt Karolina Muchova (CZE x25) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) bt Serena Williams (USA x10) 6-3, 6-4