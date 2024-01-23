Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Collated results on day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Collated results on day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

Quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x12) 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (3/7), 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) 6-2, 6-3

