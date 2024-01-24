Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM
Collated results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding)
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4
Women's singles
Quarter-finals
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x12) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-1
