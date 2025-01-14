Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated
Ollated results on day three of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding)
Collated results on day three of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
1st round
Marcos Giron (USA) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 7-5
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA x32) 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 7-5, 6-1
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x18) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 7-5, 6-4, 6-4
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
Holger Rune (DEN x13) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-1, 6-2
Karen Khachanov (RUS x19) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-3
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x31) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-2
Facundo Diaz (ARG) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4
Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 4-6, 7-5, 6-1
Alex De Minaur (AUS x8) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-1, 7-5, 6-4
Taylor Fritz (USA x4) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-2, 6-0, 6-3
Christian Garin (CHI) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2
Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Francisco Comesana (ARG) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x30) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4
Ben Shelton (USA x21) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 6-4, 6-4, 6-3
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Joao Fonseca (BRA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x9) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5
Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS x25) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Mitchell Krueger (USA) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-3
Learner Tien (USA) bt Camilo Ugo (ARG) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Kasidit Samrej (THA) 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
Women's singles
1st round
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Emerson Jones (AUS) 6-1, 6-1
Iva Jovic (USA) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 6-2, 6-1
Danka Kovinic (MNE) bt Lulu Sun (NZL) 6-3, 7-5
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x32) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-1, 6-4
Madison Keys (USA x19) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-4, 7-5
Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-4, 6-0
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x15) bt Julia Riera (ARG) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2
Erika Andreeva (RUS) bt Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6)
Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) bt Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-1, 6-1
Katie Boulter (GBR x22) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
Renata Zarazúa (MEX) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-7 (6/8), 6-1, 6-2
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) bt Wei Sijia (CHN) 6-0, 6-4
Emma Navarro (USA x8) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-5
Wang Xiyu (CHN) bt Julia Grabher (AUT) 6-1, 7-5
Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-3, 6-3
Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x31) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x24) bt Elina Avanesyan (ARM) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2
Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 6-4
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x9) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-1, 6-3
Eva Lys (GER) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-2, 6-2
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Caty McNally (USA) 6-3, 6-4
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x26) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2)
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 6-3
