Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Collated results on day three of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

1st round

Marcos Giron (USA) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 7-5

Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA x32) 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 7-5, 6-1

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x18) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Holger Rune (DEN x13) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

Karen Khachanov (RUS x19) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-3

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x31) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-2

Facundo Diaz (ARG) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

Alex De Minaur (AUS x8) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-1, 7-5, 6-4

Taylor Fritz (USA x4) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-2, 6-0, 6-3

Christian Garin (CHI) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2

Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Francisco Comesana (ARG) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x30) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4

Ben Shelton (USA x21) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Joao Fonseca (BRA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x9) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5

Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS x25) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Mitchell Krueger (USA) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Learner Tien (USA) bt Camilo Ugo (ARG) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Kasidit Samrej (THA) 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Women's singles

1st round

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Emerson Jones (AUS) 6-1, 6-1

Iva Jovic (USA) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 6-2, 6-1

Danka Kovinic (MNE) bt Lulu Sun (NZL) 6-3, 7-5

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x32) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-1, 6-4

Madison Keys (USA x19) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-4, 7-5

Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-4, 6-0

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x15) bt Julia Riera (ARG) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Erika Andreeva (RUS) bt Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6)

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) bt Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-1, 6-1

Katie Boulter (GBR x22) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

Renata Zarazúa (MEX) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-7 (6/8), 6-1, 6-2

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) bt Wei Sijia (CHN) 6-0, 6-4

Emma Navarro (USA x8) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Wang Xiyu (CHN) bt Julia Grabher (AUT) 6-1, 7-5

Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-3, 6-3

Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x31) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x24) bt Elina Avanesyan (ARM) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x9) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-1, 6-3

Eva Lys (GER) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-2, 6-2

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Caty McNally (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x26) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2)

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 6-3