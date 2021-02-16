UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Australian Open Schedule - Day 10

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:45 PM

Order of play at the Australian Open on Wednesday, Day 10 of the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park (x denotes seed)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Order of play at the Australian Open on Wednesday, Day 10 of the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park (x denotes seed): Rod Laver Arena 11:00 am (0000 GMT) Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) v Karolina Muchova (CZE x25) Not before 1:00 pm (0200 GMT) Jennifer Brady (USA x22) v Jessica Pegula (USA) 3:00 pm (0400 GMT) Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4)7:30 pm (0830 GMT)Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) v Rafael Nadal (ESP x2)

