Tennis: Australian Open schedule - Day 10

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Order of play at the Australian Open on Wednesday, Day 10 of the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park (x denotes seed): Rod Laver Arena 11:00 am (0000 GMT) Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) v Karolina Muchova (CZE x25) Not before 1:00 pm (0200 GMT) Jennifer Brady (USA x22) v Jessica Pegula (USA) 3:00 pm (0400 GMT) Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4)7:30 pm (0830 GMT)Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) v Rafael Nadal (ESP x2)