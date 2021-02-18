Tennis: Australian Open schedule - Day 12

Order of play at the Australian Open on Friday, day 12 of the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park (x denotes seed)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Order of play at the Australian Open on Friday, day 12 of the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park (x denotes seed): Rod Laver Arena 4:00 pm (0500 GMT) Women's doubles final Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) / Katerina Siniakova (CZE x3) v Elise Mertens (BEL) / Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 7:30 pm (0830 GMT)Men's singles semi-finalDaniil Medvedev (RUS x4) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5)