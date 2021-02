Tennis: Australian Open schedule - Day 14

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Order of play at the Australian Open on Sunday, Day 14 of the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park (x denotes seed): Rod Laver Arena 3:00 pm (0400 GMT) Men's doubles final Rajeev Ram (USA) / Joe Salisbury (GBR x5) v Ivan Dodig (CRO) / Filip Polasek (SVK x9) 7:30 pm (0830 GMT):Men's singles finalNovak Djokovic (SRB x1) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4)