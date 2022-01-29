Match statistics from the Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Match statistics from the Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA x27) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) Time: 1hr 27 min Barty - Collins 10 Aces 1 3 Double Faults 2 30 Winners 17 22 Unforced Errors 223/5 Break Point Conversions 2/471 Total Points Won 60