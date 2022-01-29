UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Australian Open Women's Final Stats

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Tennis: Australian Open women's final stats

Match statistics from the Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Match statistics from the Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA x27) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) Time: 1hr 27 min Barty - Collins 10 Aces 1 3 Double Faults 2 30 Winners 17 22 Unforced Errors 223/5 Break Point Conversions 2/471 Total Points Won 60

Related Topics

USA Women Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Govt provides subsidy worth Rs132b on fertilizers, ..

Govt provides subsidy worth Rs132b on fertilizers, says Jamshed Cheema

1 minute ago
 PM Imran Khan urges top corporations to raise empl ..

PM Imran Khan urges top corporations to raise employees' salaries

3 minutes ago
 Swedish Police Rule Out Foreign Powers Behind Dron ..

Swedish Police Rule Out Foreign Powers Behind Drone Flights in Country's Airspac ..

3 minutes ago
 Iran condemns 'destabilising' attack on Baghdad ai ..

Iran condemns 'destabilising' attack on Baghdad airport

5 minutes ago
 11 arrested after deadly West Papua nightclub figh ..

11 arrested after deadly West Papua nightclub fight

5 minutes ago
 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts handed to Australian ..

'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts handed to Australian Open fans

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>