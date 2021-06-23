Tennis: Bad Homburg WTA Results
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:23 PM
Results at the WTA Bad Homburg grass court tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seeded player):
Bad Homburg, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :results at the WTA Bad Homburg grass court tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seeded player): Second round Nadia Podoroska (ARG x5) bt Patricia Maria Tig (ROM) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP x7) bt Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-4, 6-4