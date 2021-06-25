UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Bad Homburg WTA Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:48 PM

Results at the WTA Bad Homburg grass court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Results at the WTA Bad Homburg grass court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player): Quarter finals Petra Kvitova (CZE x1) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG x5) 6-3, 7-6 (12/10) Angelique Kerber (GER x4) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 Katerina Siniakova (CZE) bt Laura Siegemund (GER x8) 7-5, 6-4 Semi-finalsKaterina Siniakova (CZE) bt Sara Sorribes (ESP x7) 6-2, 6-4

