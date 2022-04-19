UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Barcelona ATP Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Tennis: Barcelona ATP results

Results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 1st rd Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4, 6-2 Ugo Humbert (FRA) bt Pablo Andjar (ESP) 6-4, 6-3 Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) Hugo Dellien (BOL) bt Manuel Guinard (FRA) 6-4, 7-5 Carlos Taberner (ESP) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-3, 6-0 Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-0, 6-1 2nd rd:Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-3, 6-2

