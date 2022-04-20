Tennis: Barcelona ATP results

Results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 2nd rd Alex de Minaur (AUS x10) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x3) bt Carlos Taberner (ESP) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x8) bt Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-3, 6-3 Jaume Munar bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x9) 6-1, 6-4 Frances Tiafoe (USA x13) bt Hugo Dellien (BOL) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Federico Delbonis (ARG x15) 6-2, 6-1Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x16) 6-3, 6-1Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP x17) 6-3, 6-4