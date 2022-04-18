Tennis: Barcelona ATP results -- 1st update

UrduPoint.com

Results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Monday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Monday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 1st rd Federico Coria (ARG) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-4, 6-4 Egor Gerasimov bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG) 7-5, 7-5Elias Ymer (SWE) bt Maxime Cressy (USA) 6-3, 6-0Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Nicolas Alvarez (ESP) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

