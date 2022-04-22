Tennis: Barcelona ATP results -- 1st update

Results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 3rd rd Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x1) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x14) 6-1, 6-4 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x5) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 6-3 Diego Schwartzman (ARG x6) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-4, 7-5 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x3) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x13) 7-5, 6-4 Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2, 6-2Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-0, retiredPablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x8) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x11) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2