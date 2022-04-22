UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Barcelona ATP Results -- 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 22, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Tennis: Barcelona ATP results -- 1st update

Results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 3rd rd Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x1) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x14) 6-1, 6-4 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x5) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 6-3 Diego Schwartzman (ARG x6) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-4, 7-5 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x3) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x13) 7-5, 6-4 Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2, 6-2Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-0, retiredPablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x8) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x11) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Related Topics

USA Russia Ita Barcelona Casper Belarus From

Recent Stories

Shazia Marri directs to improve payment system of ..

Shazia Marri directs to improve payment system of BISP

2 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir signs up with Gloucestershire for re ..

Mohammad Amir signs up with Gloucestershire for red-ball cricket

2 minutes ago
 UK to Reopen Embassy in Kiev Next Week - Prime Min ..

UK to Reopen Embassy in Kiev Next Week - Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 DC visits city markets, Ramazan bazaars to check a ..

DC visits city markets, Ramazan bazaars to check availability of subsidized flou ..

2 minutes ago
 Seminar, awareness rally held at SAU to mark "Worl ..

Seminar, awareness rally held at SAU to mark "World Earth Day"

5 minutes ago
 Poland Considering Termination of Contracts for Ru ..

Poland Considering Termination of Contracts for Russian Oil Supplies - Warsaw

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.