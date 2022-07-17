- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Bastad ATP Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 17, 2022 | 09:10 PM
Bastad, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :result from the Bastad ATP tournament on Sunday (x denotes seed): FinalFrancisco Cerundolo (ARG) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x8) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022
Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178
RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result
9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan
Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28
More Stories From Sports
-
Martic claims second WTA title in Lausanne50 seconds ago
-
Tennis: Lausanne WTA results51 seconds ago
-
Rallying: Estonia Rally results and standings56 seconds ago
-
Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying tournament brief scores59 seconds ago
-
Tennis: Budapest WTA results1 minute ago
-
England v India 3rd ODI brief score1 minute ago
-
Defiant Azam ton leads Pakistan fight back in Sri Lanka Test1 minute ago
-
Rovanpera wins Estonia Rally to extend championship lead11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 : 2nd test shifted to Galle41 minutes ago
-
KP Traditional Games, Kabaddi, Makha competitions held in Buner3 hours ago
-
Leaders of US, Qatar Discuss Security, Sports Cooperation - Emir's Office13 hours ago
-
Ethiopia's Gidey upstages Hassan to win women's world 10,000m title19 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.