Tennis: Bastad ATP Results

Published July 14, 2022

Tennis: Bastad ATP results

Results from the Bastad ATP tournament on Thursday

Bastad, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the Bastad ATP tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Sebastian Baez (ARG x8) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6-2, 6-3 Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x4) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-4Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 7-5, 6-2Andrey Rublev (x2) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2)

