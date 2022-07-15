UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Bastad ATP Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 15, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Tennis: Bastad ATP results

Results from the Bastad ATP tournament on Friday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Bastad, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the Bastad ATP tournament on Friday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) bt Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1Pablo Carreno (ESP x5) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x3) 6-1, 6-0

