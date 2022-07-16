Tennis: Bastad ATP Results
Muhammad Rameez Published July 16, 2022 | 09:46 PM
Results from the Bastad ATP tournament on Saturday
Bastad, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the Bastad ATP tournament on Saturday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finals Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) bt Pablo Carreo-Busta (ESP x5) 6-3, 6-2Sebastian Baez (ARG x8) bt Andrey Rublev ( x2) 6-2, 6-4