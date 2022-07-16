UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Bastad ATP Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 16, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Tennis: Bastad ATP results

Results from the Bastad ATP tournament on Saturday

Bastad, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the Bastad ATP tournament on Saturday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finals Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) bt Pablo Carreo-Busta (ESP x5) 6-3, 6-2Sebastian Baez (ARG x8) bt Andrey Rublev ( x2) 6-2, 6-4

Related Topics

Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Budapest WTA results

Tennis: Budapest WTA results

2 minutes ago
 Togo army says gunmen kill 'several' in attack on ..

Togo army says gunmen kill 'several' in attack on north

2 minutes ago
 Steel cutting ceremony of PN offshore patrol vesse ..

Steel cutting ceremony of PN offshore patrol vessel held in Romania

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Lausanne WTA results

Tennis: Lausanne WTA results

6 minutes ago
 Acting governor KP distributes Rahmat-ul-lil-Alami ..

Acting governor KP distributes Rahmat-ul-lil-Alamin scholarship cheques

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.