Tennis: Bastad ATP Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Tennis: Bastad ATP results - collated

Bastad, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the Bastad ATP tournament on Friday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) bt Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x5) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x3) 6-1, 6-0Sebastian Baez (ARG x8) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4Andrey Rublev (x2) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-5, 6-4

Russia Belarus From

