Tennis: Belgrade ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Belgrade on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice)

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Belgrade on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 1st rd Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 6-4, 7-5 John Millman (AUS) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Roman Safiullin bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 7-5, 6-0Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-4, 6-3Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-2, 7-5