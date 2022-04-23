UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Belgrade ATP Results - Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2022

Tennis: Belgrade ATP results - collated

Results from the ATP tournament in Belgrade on Saturday

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Belgrade on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Semi-finalsNovak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2Andrey Rublev bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x6) 6-2, 6-2

