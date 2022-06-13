Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Berlin WTA results on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Berlin WTA results on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Darya Kasatkina (x6) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1afp