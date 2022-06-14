UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Berlin WTA Results

Muhammad Rameez Published June 14, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Berlin WTA results on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Berlin WTA results on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st round Belinda Bencic (SUI x8) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 Anna Kalinskaya bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-4, 6-4 Liudmila Samsonova bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 7-5, 6-1Ekaterina Alexandrova bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-3, 6-4Maria Sakkari (GRE x2) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-3, 6-2

Related Topics

Russia Berlin Belarus From

Recent Stories

Former Man City star Kompany appointed as Burnley ..

Former Man City star Kompany appointed as Burnley boss

46 seconds ago
 Death toll from Burkina attack rises to 79

Death toll from Burkina attack rises to 79

48 seconds ago
 Human remains found in Amazon search for missing j ..

Human remains found in Amazon search for missing journalist, expert

50 seconds ago
 Revisiting trauma with a child-refugee-turned arti ..

Revisiting trauma with a child-refugee-turned artist

52 seconds ago
 England set 299 to win second Test and series agai ..

England set 299 to win second Test and series against New Zealand

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka v Australia first ODI scorecard ..

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Australia first ODI scorecard

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.