Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Berlin WTA results on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Berlin WTA results on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st round Belinda Bencic (SUI x8) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 Anna Kalinskaya bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-4, 6-4 Liudmila Samsonova bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 7-5, 6-1Ekaterina Alexandrova bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-3, 6-4Maria Sakkari (GRE x2) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-3, 6-2