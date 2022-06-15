Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Berlin WTA results on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Berlin WTA results on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Coco Gauff (USA x7) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) 2nd rd Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-4, 6-4Karolna Pliskova (CZE x4) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7)Darya Kasatkina (x6) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1