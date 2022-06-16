UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Berlin WTA Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 16, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Berlin WTA results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Berlin WTA results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Ons Jabeur (TUN x1) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (10/8)Coco Gauff (USA x7) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-0, 6-4Belinda Bencic (SUI x8) bt Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

Related Topics

USA Russia Xinyu Berlin Belarus From

Recent Stories

Pakistan keen to boost economic ties with China: S ..

Pakistan keen to boost economic ties with China: Sanjrani

44 seconds ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Arctic Blue Beve ..

Press Release from Business Wire: Arctic Blue Beverages

48 seconds ago
 FBR constitutes committee to identify business ano ..

FBR constitutes committee to identify business anomaly in 'Finance Bill 2022'

34 minutes ago
 Italy wants Ukraine in EU: Draghi in Kyiv

Italy wants Ukraine in EU: Draghi in Kyiv

34 minutes ago
 Ombudsman calls for resolving grievances of overse ..

Ombudsman calls for resolving grievances of overseas Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Vlasov takes Tour of Switzerland yellow with stage ..

Vlasov takes Tour of Switzerland yellow with stage win

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.