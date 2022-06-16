Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Berlin WTA results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

2nd rd Ons Jabeur (TUN x1) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (10/8)Coco Gauff (USA x7) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-0, 6-4Belinda Bencic (SUI x8) bt Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 1-6, 6-1