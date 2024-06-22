Open Menu

Tennis: Berlin WTA Results -- 2nd Update

Muhammad Rameez Published June 22, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update

Berlin WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Berlin WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 5-1 - retired

Coco Gauff (USA x1) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 7-6 (11/9) - retired

Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3

Related Topics

USA Berlin

Recent Stories

Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campa ..

Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off

31 seconds ago
 Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG mini ..

Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister

34 seconds ago
 District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School ..

District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 20 ..

37 seconds ago
 PM calls for unified effort across federal, provin ..

PM calls for unified effort across federal, provincial governments to combat ter ..

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

9 minutes ago
 PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissi ..

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja

55 minutes ago
IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget ..

IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25

1 hour ago
 Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid ..

Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

24 minutes ago
 Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

3 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports