Tennis: Berlin WTA Results -- 2nd Update
Muhammad Rameez Published June 22, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Berlin WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)
Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Berlin WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 5-1 - retired
Coco Gauff (USA x1) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 7-6 (11/9) - retired
Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3
