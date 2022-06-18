UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Berlin WTA Results - Collated

June 18, 2022

Tennis: Berlin WTA results - collated

Collated Berlin WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Collated Berlin WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finalsOns Jabeur (TUN x1) bt Cori Gauff (USA x7) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2Belinda Bencic (SUI x8) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x2) 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4

