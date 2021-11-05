Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results

Results from the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague on Friday

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :results from the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague on Friday: Semi-finals Russia 2 United States 1 Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 Danielle Collins (USA) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-7 (9/11), 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Shelby Rogers/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 6-3, 6-3 Playing later:Australia v Switzerland