Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 11:38 PM

Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results

Results from the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague on Friday

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :results from the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague on Friday: Semi-finals Russia 2 United States 1 Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 Danielle Collins (USA) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-7 (9/11), 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Shelby Rogers/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 6-3, 6-3 Playing later:Australia v Switzerland

