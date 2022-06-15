Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Results from the WTA tournament in Birmingham on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Birmingham on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Zhang Shuai (CHN x8) bt Jana Fett (CRO) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 Camila Giorgi (ITA x3) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 2nd rd Sorana Cirstea (ROM x6) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-1, 6-1Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1Simona Halep (ROM x2) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-3, 6-2